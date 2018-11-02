Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Withdrawal? Here's When You Can Expect to See the Couple Again

We just can’t get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After following the royal parents-to-be for 16 days as they embarked on their tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, royal fans are missing the newlyweds. But there’s good news: it won’t be long until Meghan and Harry return to the public eye!

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The couple are expected to join other members of the royal family on Nov. 10 for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. The event, held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war, holds significant meaning this year, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I. In addition, it will be Harry’s debut at the Royal British Legion event.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool /Getty Images

Not only will fans see Meghan and Harry together again, but it’s likely going to be a reunion of the royal family’s Fab Four: Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are regulars at the event.

RELATED: The Royal Family’s Busy November, from Prince Charles’ Birthday to Kate and William’s Next Outing

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William at the 2015 Festival of Remembrance Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton at the 2017 Festival of Remembrance Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The last time the brothers and their wives were all together was back in July for the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force celebration. The were seen heading into Buckingham Palace together before gathering on the iconic balcony to watch a flyover.

One day earlier, they gathered for the christening of William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson/Getty

RELATED: 16 Days, 4 Countries and 1 Baby On the Way! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tour By the Numbers

Fans will be able to see Harry a few days earlier on a solo outing as well. The prince, 34, will visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 8. This will be the 90th year of the Field of Remembrance and the 6th time that Harry has attended the event.

Meghan and Harry will likely get together with the family again in mid-November to celebrate the milestone 70th birthday of his father, Prince Charles.