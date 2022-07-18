Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry gave a speech at the United Nations in New York City, just like Meghan Markle did back in 2015

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in New York City for a special address to the United Nations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated from the U.K. to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, headed to the U.N. on Monday, where Harry will give a special address in honor of Nelson Mandela Day. The couple held hands as they entered the building, with Meghan wearing a black dress and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke, Prince Harry headed to the microphone to address the assembly. He recalled a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela taken in 1997 that is "on my wall, and in my heart every day."

"What jumped out is the joy on my mother's face," Harry, 37, said. He continued that Mandela was also "beaming" despite all the hardships he endured.

"He was still able to see the goodness in humanity," Harry said.

During the couple's tour to Africa in 2019, they met with Graca Machel, Mandela's widow. Prince Harry and Meghan also visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London back in July 2018.

Members of the royal family, including Harry's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as well as both of his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, met with Mandela on many occasions before his death in 2013.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

Meghan previously appeared at the U.N. Women's conference on International Women's Day in 2015. Her mom Doria Ragland was on hand as she gave an inspiring speech on gender equality.

"U.N. Women, as you guys know, has defined the year 2030 as the expiration date for gender inequality," she said. "And here's what's staggering — the studies show that at the current rate, the elimination of gender inequality won't be possible until 2095. That's another eighty years from now. And when it comes to women's political participation and leadership the percentage of female parliamentarians globally has only increased by 11% since 1995. Eleven percent in 20 years? Come on. This has to change. Women make up more than half of the world's population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making."

Meghan and Prince Harry visited New York City in September 2021, starting with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

During the trip, they met with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Meghan read her children's book The Bench to second grade students at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem.

The duo then appeared on stage at Global Citizen Live in Central Park, where they spoke up about the world's need for COVID-19 vaccine equity.

Global Citizen Live, New York - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Meghan and Harry returned to New York in November, marking Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K. at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum. After hitting the red carpet, Prince Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war.