Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Coming to New York City in First Joint Outing Since Lili's Birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to New York City for their first joint public outing in months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend Global Citizen Live from Central Park "to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to Global Citizen.

"Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together," the couple said in a previous statement on the subject. "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

They continued, "We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and, in that, restore faith in our common humanity. The mission couldn't be more critical or important."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The New York event — which will feature performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and more from Central Park's Great Lawn — joins a 24-hour broadcast from cities around the world calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need and support calls for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights. The campaign is also calling on vaccine providers to share mRNA technology with the new World Health Organization-backed transfer hub based in South Africa.

New York City is a special place for Meghan. It's where she reunited with friends — including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Jessica Mulroney — in February 2019 for a baby shower ahead of the birth of son Archie.

Meghan also returned to the Big Apple in September 2019 to support Williams in the US Open final.

Meghan markle Meghan Markle | Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Despite spending most of their time isolating in their California home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan and Harry have found ways to help out in their new community. In addition to appearing on virtual calls with charities, the parents hopped in their car in April 2020 to distribute meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also visited Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A., and helped distribute school supplies with Baby2Baby.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It's just beautiful," Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, told PEOPLE. "There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."