Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. included a vital discussion on gender equality and inclusion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Manchester, England earlier this month for the One Young World Summit, where they participated in a roundtable with eight delegates on the topic. The conversation was moderated by Irish writer, disability activist and fellow One Young World Counsellor Sinéad Burke, who Meghan chose as one of the cover stars for British Vogue's "Forces for Change" issue when she guest edited the magazine in 2019.

Each of the delegates spoke about the social impact of their projects, from Swara Patel talking about the impact of period poverty to Shilpa Yalagadda, who shared her approach to supporting women-led businesses (Meghan is often spotted sporting one of Yalagadda's Shiffon Co. pinky rings!).

Photos from the event were released on Friday. Photographer Misan Harriman, who shot Meghan and Prince Harry's pregnancy photos while they were expecting daughter Lilibet Diana, got behind the camera to capture the event.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @oneyoungworld in Manchester," Harriman wrote on his Instagram page.

The photographer also shared a candid shot of the Duchess of Sussex hugging civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate Isra Chaker.

This isn't the first time that Meghan brought Prince Harry, who she told Gloria Steinem was a feminist, to a discussion on gender equality. In Oct. 2019, the couple joined a roundtable hosted by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World.

As Meghan took her place at the 2019 event, she thanked the group for letting Harry "crash the party."

"In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know I think that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," Meghan said. "And this is something that is also very key to the way my husband feels and he has been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of people don't notice as much. I think that's what's really important. You can't have a conversation about women's empowerment with just women. And so it seemed to make complete sense to let him join today."

Following the Sept. 5 roundtable, Meghan took the stage to give the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit.

"It's very nice to be back in the U.K., and it's very nice to be back with all of you at One World," Meghan began. Calling back to her history with the organization, for which she has served as a Counsellor since 2014, she said she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved — "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " The Bench author added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet last year.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said with a smile. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany following the One Young World Summit to kick off the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games.

They were set to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity with which Prince Harry has a longstanding relationship, in London on Sept. 8 when Queen Elizabeth died. The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring Harry's grandmother, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

Afterward, they returned to California, where they have lived since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.