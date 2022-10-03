Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving a new glimpse at their recent visit to Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman shared new photo of the couple on his social media pages Monday. According to Harriman, the photos were taken "moments before" Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, took the stage at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England on Sept. 5.

In one shot, Meghan looks directly at the camera while linking her finger with Prince Harry's, who is giving the camera a slight smile.

Another portrait, shared in black and white, shows the couple from the side as they prepare to take the stage. They are holding hands, with their fingers intertwined.

Harriman, who shot Meghan and Prince Harry's pregnancy photos while they were expecting daughter Lilibet Diana as well as Lili's first birthday portrait this past June, was also behind the camera to capture a roundtable discussion on gender equality and inclusion that occurred earlier on Sept. 5. In photos released on Friday, the couple is seen participating in the conversation with eight delegates — and another snap showed Meghan hugging civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate Isra Chaker.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @oneyoungworld in Manchester," Harriman wrote on his Instagram page.

At the One Young World Summit, Meghan gave the keynote speech. Calling back to her history with the organization, for which she has served as a Counsellor since 2014, the Duchess of Sussex said she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved — "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " the Archetypes podcast host added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet last year.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said with a smile. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany following the One Young World Summit to kick off the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games.

They were set to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity with which Prince Harry has a longstanding relationship, in London on Sept. 8 when Queen Elizabeth died. The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring Harry's grandmother, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

Afterward, they returned to California, where they have lived since 2020.

Over the weekend, the palace shared a new photo of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The new portrait, showing the four royals in black mourning clothes, was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, when they hosted world leaders who traveled to London for the funeral at a Buckingham Palace reception.