Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit

Photographer Misan Harriman shared new photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "moments before" they took the stage at the One Young World Summit

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 02:30 PM
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Misan Harriman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving a new glimpse at their recent visit to Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman shared new photo of the couple on his social media pages Monday. According to Harriman, the photos were taken "moments before" Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, took the stage at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England on Sept. 5.

In one shot, Meghan looks directly at the camera while linking her finger with Prince Harry's, who is giving the camera a slight smile.

Another portrait, shared in black and white, shows the couple from the side as they prepare to take the stage. They are holding hands, with their fingers intertwined.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">prince harry</a>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Misan Harriman

Harriman, who shot Meghan and Prince Harry's pregnancy photos while they were expecting daughter Lilibet Diana as well as Lili's first birthday portrait this past June, was also behind the camera to capture a roundtable discussion on gender equality and inclusion that occurred earlier on Sept. 5. In photos released on Friday, the couple is seen participating in the conversation with eight delegates — and another snap showed Meghan hugging civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate Isra Chaker.

"It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality hosted by @oneyoungworld in Manchester," Harriman wrote on his Instagram page.

At the One Young World Summit, Meghan gave the keynote speech. Calling back to her history with the organization, for which she has served as a Counsellor since 2014, the Duchess of Sussex said she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved — "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " the Archetypes podcast host added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet last year.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said with a smile. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Cofounder of One Young World, Kate Robertson on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall on September 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. The annual One Young World Summit brings together more than two thousand of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally. Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. OLI SCARFF/AFP

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled to Düsseldorf, Germany following the One Young World Summit to kick off the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games.

They were set to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity with which Prince Harry has a longstanding relationship, in London on Sept. 8 when Queen Elizabeth died. The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring Harry's grandmother, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

Afterward, they returned to California, where they have lived since 2020.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Over the weekend, the palace shared a new photo of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The new portrait, showing the four royals in black mourning clothes, was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, when they hosted world leaders who traveled to London for the funeral at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Price Harry at One Young World Roundtable
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex clapping during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take the Stage at One Young World Summit amid Return to the U.K.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes the keynote speech during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle Has 'Full Circle' Moment at One Young World Summit: 'It's Very Nice to Be Back in the U.K.'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to the U.K. and Germany: All the Details
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand for 1-Year Countdown for Invictus Games in Germany
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
Queen Maxima
Why Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Is Traveling to the U.S. Without Her Husband
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Speaks Out: The 5 Biggest Revelations as She Heads Back to the U.K. with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle Describes Herself as an 'Ugly Duckling' Growing Up in Podcast Chat with Mindy Kaling
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Attend Palace Reception: 'It's for Working Members of the Family'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock (13401795ar) Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey