Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce New Netflix Project Inspired by Nelson Mandela

Live to Lead — which will highlight the work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and more — premieres on Dec. 31, just weeks after the couple's docuseries hit the streaming service

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on December 19, 2022 11:35 AM
Published on December 19, 2022 11:35 AM
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Live to Lead | Official Trailer | Netflix
Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix project is hitting the streaming service this month.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serving as executive producers on Live to Lead, a documentary series that will premiere on Dec. 31.

Appearing in the trailer, Prince Harry says, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.' "

Meghan then continues, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

The series will see leaders and activists "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope." It will feature interviews with the late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa's national rugby union team captain and campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

"It's about people who have made brave choices," Prince Harry says in the trailer.

"To fight for change and to become leaders," adds Meghan.

"And giving inspiration to the rest of us," says Harry. "To live, to lead."

Live to Lead | Offical Trailer | Netflix
Netflix

The release comes shortly after Harry & Meghan, the couple's docuseries, premiered on Netflix and made history as the streaming service's biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours. In the show, the couple detailed their love story as well as their time as working members of the royal family — and why they decided to step down from their royal roles to create a new life in California.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that a Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, would follow the competition's athletes. Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were announced at the helm.

Cameras were seen following Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague this past spring.

