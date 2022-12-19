Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce New Netflix Project Inspired by Nelson Mandela

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix project is hitting the streaming service this month.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serving as executive producers on Live to Lead, a documentary series that will premiere on Dec. 31.

Appearing in the trailer, Prince Harry says, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.' "

Meghan then continues, "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

The series will see leaders and activists "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope." It will feature interviews with the late U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa's national rugby union team captain and campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

"It's about people who have made brave choices," Prince Harry says in the trailer.

"To fight for change and to become leaders," adds Meghan.

"And giving inspiration to the rest of us," says Harry. "To live, to lead."

Netflix

The release comes shortly after Harry & Meghan, the couple's docuseries, premiered on Netflix and made history as the streaming service's biggest documentary debut ever with 81.55 million viewing hours. In the show, the couple detailed their love story as well as their time as working members of the royal family — and why they decided to step down from their royal roles to create a new life in California.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the couple's production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the platform.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that a Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, would follow the competition's athletes. Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were announced at the helm.

Cameras were seen following Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague this past spring.