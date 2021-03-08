Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Family Photo After Revealing They're Expecting a Baby Girl
Photographer Misan Harriman welcomed Prince Harry into the #GirlDad club
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating International Women's Day — as soon-to-be parents of a baby girl!
Photographer Misan Harriman shared a new photo from the couple's maternity shoot on Monday, hours after their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, which saw them share the news that their second child on the way is a girl.
The black-and-white shot shows Meghan holding big brother-to-be Archie, who will turn 2 in May, above her baby bump. As Archie snuggles into his mom's shoulder, a barefoot Prince Harry stands behind his wife with his arms around her.
"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H," Harriman captioned the photo on Instagram.
Harriman, the couple's friend and longtime photographer, took their maternity photos remotely via iPad. They announced their baby news on Valentine's Day with a stunning shot of Meghan laying in the grass with her head on Harry's lap.
Harriman told British Vogue that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, are "absolute soulmates."
"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Harriman said. "When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book."
During their interview with Oprah, Meghan waited until Harry joined the conversation to share if their second child would be a girl or a boy.
"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said.
They also said they won't have anymore children following their baby girl's arrival: "Two is it."
Prince Harry added of his feelings upon learning the baby is a girl, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family, and we've got four of us."
Their second child is due this summer, they said.
Their baby news comes after they revealed Meghan suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay about her experience on Nov. 25.