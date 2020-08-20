Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New House Came with a Surprise for Archie!
Meghan and Prince Harry's "permanent home" in Santa Barbara is already kid-friendly
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home in Santa Barbara was practically made for baby Archie!
The couple's nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, had a bonus perk for their 1-year-old son: a play area.
"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."
The source continued, "They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It's a really happy time for them as a family."
The parents hope they can give Archie "as normal a life as possible" in Santa Barbara.
"They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace," says a source close to the couple. "Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to. They feel the new house is a place of peace — and it offers inspiration to build Archewell [foundation], which they’re focused on.”
Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, spent time at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles estate while they house hunted in the U.S. after announcing they would step down as working members of the royal family early this year.
"This is their permanent home," the source tells PEOPLE. "Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."
A rep for Meghan and Prince Harry confirmed they recently bought a home in the picturesque seaside town, which lies about 95 miles north of Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the rep said. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."