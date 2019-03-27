Welcome to Windsor! Take a Tour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home

Skipper Cameron Bell and promenade manager Hannah Atkinson from French Brothers Boat Cruises say that if the prince and his wife were to take a ride in the Windsor Majesty, they’d hear the commentary of some old, and more recent, royal history. (He’d have to pay $14 – children are $8.)

“We tell about Eton College and how, many moons back, he and the other boys would swim in the river when they were rowing down here,” Atkinson says. “We also talk about Queen Victoria – he could have a history lesson about his family.”

They are situated right by the bridge that Harry and his brother would have walked over en route to the castle to see their grandmother when they were at Eton.