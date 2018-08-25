Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Took the Next Step by Getting a New Dog

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new addition: a pup to share their lives, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The couple got the dog — believed to be a Labrador — in early summer, and the pooch has been joining them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London, a source says.

Harry and Meghan’s new best friend will be a welcome addition to their rural walks. Dog lover Meghan, 37, had to leave one of her pets, Bogart, behind when she arrived in London from Toronto last November, when the couple got engaged. The rescue dog, a companion for Meghan’s Beagle Guy, was given to friends.

Guy, meanwhile, has been embedded into Meghan’s new royal life, and was at her feet as she sat for her hair and makeup on her wedding morning.

A spokeswoman at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the new arrival.

Harry and Meghan’s move mirrors that of his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, who got Cocker Spaniel Lupo shortly after their wedding, settling him into life with them in Anglesey, North Wales.

It’s been an eventful summer for newlyweds Harry and Meghan, who reportedly enjoyed a quiet weekend in Lake Como, Italy, with hosts George and Amal Clooney in August, ABC News reported.

While Harry and George played basketball, Meghan lounged by the pool with Amal and helped look after the Clooneys’ 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, according to the outlet. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party to celebrate their guests.