A Guide to Who's Who in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries

01 of 22 Abigail Spencer Abigail Spencer. Netflix Meghan's Suits co-star was a guest at the couple's 2018 wedding in Windsor Castle and the first to learn Meghan was dating Prince Harry. "She was like, 'I think I met someone and I'm in love,' " Spencer revealed in episode one of the series about sharing tea with Meghan at Bergdorf Goodman in New York in September 2016. "I could feel everything vibrating. I was screaming because I could feel it was different."

02 of 22 Serena Williams Netflix The tennis legend described Harry and Meghan as "best friends" in episode three of the series. " "I'm looking at it through the lens of my friend, not a princess," Williams added. "They as a couple are so tight. And rely on each other so much."

03 of 22 Prince Seeiso of Lesotho Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Netflix Prince Harry's friendship with Prince Seeiso dates back to 2004, when a 19-year-old Harry spent two months working in southern Africa. They now run the Sentebale charity together. "I didn't know the boy, but I thought, 'Let's see what we can do with this young man,' " he told Netflix. "I think he came here wanting to have time out from that very aggressive treadmill." "'I could see that Harry is very much his mother," added Prince Seeiso, who said he and Harry are "like brothers."

04 of 22 Lindsay Jill Roth Lindsay Jill Roth. Netflix Roth has been close to Meghan since their college days at Northwestern University, with Meghan serving as maid of honor at her 2016 wedding to financier Gavin Jordan. In the Netflix series, Roth spoke about Meghan's life before she met Harry, saying: "In the summer of 2016, she had a few different trips planned, and she was just going to be free." She added that Meghan was "giddy" about Harry in their early days.

05 of 22 Lucy Fraser Lucy Fraser. Netflix Fraser is described as a "friend" during episode one of the series. "She had planned her single-girl summer and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe," Fraser said about Meghan's plans in the summer of 2016 before she met Harry.

06 of 22 Ashleigh Hale Netflix The immigration attorney is the daughter of Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, and has got close to Meghan later in life. "I think we both craved the same thing," Meghan said about Hale. "I wanted a little sister, and she was like a little sister." Hale also said that she has stopped talking to her mom because of her "resentment" toward Meghan. "Some people you just can't reason with," she said.

07 of 22 James Holt Netflix The executive director of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, Holt previously worked with the couple at Kensington Palace and is critical of the media for seeking out "a more exposing photograph, a more shocking story." He recalled people telling Meghan: "Your life's gonna change."

08 of 22 Daniel Martin Daniel Martin. Netflix The celebrity makeup artist was behind Meghan's wedding day makeup and regularly posts sweet social media tributes to the Duchess of Sussex on social media. "Couldn't be more proud of you friends!" he posted on Instagram after the couple received the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award on Dec. 6, 2022.

09 of 22 Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras. Netflix "You could tell right away that those were the eyes of someone that had fallen in love," the Argentine polo star told Netflix about the early days of Harry's romance with Meghan. Along with being a close friend of Harry's, Figueras is an ambassador for his charity Sentabale and recently played polo alongside Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club in California.

10 of 22 Silver Tree Silver Tree. Netflix The California-based film writer and producer helped direct Meghan on Suits. "We thought it was really funny," she said in the series about learning Meghan was dating Harry. "We were like, 'In what world does this happen?' "

11 of 22 Jill Smoller Netflix The American sports agent and former tennis pro is a friend of Serena Williams and sat next to Meghan at Wimbledon in 2016 — where they talked about "different dates and different people that were possibilities" shortly before Meghan first met Prince Harry.

12 of 22 Dhru Purohit Netflix The podcast host and motivational speaker appeared in episode two of the series and revealed the excitement among Meghan's friends when they heard about her relationship with Harry.

13 of 22 Heather Dorak Netflix Meghan's friend recalled that while Meghan was acting, she was often "getting close to roles but not getting them," before landing Suits. "I was just so amazed and proud of her that like, you know, you fall down, you get back up. She just kept going and going," she said.

14 of 22 Chantelle Humphrey Netflix "She had so much freedom, she had such a beautiful life before everything exploded," Meghan's personal assistant from Suits said about Meghan's life before she met Harry.

15 of 22 Afua Hirsh Netflix A writer, TV presenter, documentary maker, and former attorney, Hirsch has previously written about how Meghan was "relentlessly bullied" by the British media.

16 of 22 Misan Harriman Netflix The chair of the Southbank Centre in London has photographed key milestones in Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship, including daughter Lilibet's first birthday. In episode three, he explained that many Black people in the U.K. felt as though they were "seen" when Harry got engaged to Meghan.

17 of 22 Nick Collins Nick Collins. Netflix Meghan's former agent recalled how a "tidal wave" of messages hit his phone the moment the couple's relationship became public. "Don't worry, it's fine," Meghan told him initially before reality hit home. "That very quickly changed," she said.

18 of 22 Nicky Netflix Described as "Harry's childhood friend" in an on-screen caption, Nicky (whose surname was not released in the Netflix series) recalled memories of hanging out with Harry during their school days at Eton College in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

19 of 22 Susan Williger Netflix Williger has been close to Meghan since 7th grade, when they both attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. "We became fast friends," she said on the Netflix series. "We were both into a lot of the same extracurricular activities and spent a lot of time in leadership roles in school, volunteering."

20 of 22 Steve Davies Netflix Davies was Meghan's bodyguard when news of her relationship with Harry swept around the world. "(It) blew the meter right out the water," said Davies, who revealed that her driver had to make his way through alleys and back streets to get Meghan to the Suits studio ahead of the paparazzi. "Dating became the combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises, which isn't a particularly healthy way to start a relationship," said Prince Harry.

21 of 22 Mandana Dayani Mandana Dayani. Netflix Described as a "friend" in the docuseries, Dayani served as president of Archewell Foundation. It was recently announced that she had stepped down from the position, with Meghan and Harry taking "full lead of their company."