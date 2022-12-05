Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't holding back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give an unprecedented glimpse into their step back from their royal roles in their new Netflix series Harry & Meghan, giving fans got a sneak peek of what's to come in two trailers. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, addressed the joys of their love story and the pain they faced with candor in the clips — and here are the highlights.

"Everything Changed"

The latest trailer, which Netflix dropped on Monday, showed footage from Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement announcement day in November 2017, cut with a clip of one of her first royal appearances. "She's becoming a royal rockstar!" a reporter commented, as the camera fast-forwarded to their kiss outside St. George's Chapel on their May 2018 wedding day and turned to one of their interviews with Netflix crews for the documentary.

"And then," Meghan said, snapping her fingers, with Harry completing the sentence: "Everything changed."

The couple alluded to Meghan's mistreatment by the media, and the tensions rising within the royal family itself.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

"There's a Hierarchy of the Family"

Prince Harry touched on the strict structure of "the firm," as the trailer showed a photo of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood in the second row, separated from Queen Elizabeth by Prince Andrew and away from Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

Netflix

"There's a hierarchy of the family," Prince Harry said. "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," he added, as the clip showed a press pack and footage shot from above of Harry and Meghan with son Archie, now 3, during their tour of Africa later that year.

Harry was born third in line to the throne behind his elder brother William, the future King. The adage "the heir and the spare" is thought to have inspired the title of Harry's upcoming memoir Spare, set to hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

Trooping the Colour 2019. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

"War Against Meghan"

"There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," a commentator said in the second trailer, cut over video of the Duchess of Sussex crying and a man picking up a newspaper. In the footage that followed, Harry put his face in his hands.

"It's a dirty game," Harry said with contempt.

Meghan Markle. Netflix

"Pain and Suffering of Women Marrying into This Institution"

Prince Harry drew a heartbreaking comparison between the searing spotlight his wife faced in the U.K. and the same treatment that troubled his late mother, Princess Diana.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution," Harry said as videos of Diana and Princess Kate being followed by paparazzi played. "This feeding frenzy," he added, as the camera cut to a clip of newspapers being quickly printed.

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," he added.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

It echoes a similar sentiment that the prince made on the AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See: "My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white, and now look what's happened."

"You want to talk about history repeating itself — they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies," he continued. "It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry."

"They're Never Going to Protect You"

In an emotional testimonial, Meghan said, "I realized, they're never going to protect you," seemingly referencing the royal family and its reach. Meghan and Harry looked nervous as they sat together in a car, as the trailer flashed to a car siren and a pack of press cameras.

"Had to Do Everything I Could to Protect My Family"

The first trailer for Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 1, began on a softer note, showing a montage of previously unseen private photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including snuggled-up photobooth reels and a picture of a pregnant Meghan cradling her baby bump.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry explained, as the trailer showed a strained-looking photo of him and Meghan seated behind Prince William and Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey in 2019, followed by a pic of another press pack poised to taking pictures. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Courtesy Netflix

"Hear Our Story from Us"

Elsewhere in the original trailer for Harry & Meghan, the California-based couple also shed light on why they decided to share their story for the first time.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan said.

According to Netflix, "the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

The project is helmed by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan hits Netflix Thursday. Volume two will premiere on Dec. 15.