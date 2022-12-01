Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Documentary

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By
Published on December 1, 2022 07:21 AM
Harry & Meghan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Courtesy Netflix

It's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry like you've never seen them before.

On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries will shed light on the highs and lows of the couple's love story.

The intimate first look at the documentary, which will premiere in December, includes personal photos from the couple's life together, including at their wedding reception, on a trip to Africa and during Meghan's pregnancy. In addition to moments of joy, they also show the difficulties they faced in the royal spotlight. Meghan is seen wiping away tears and the couple is shown during a tense moment at the 2020 Commonwealth Day ceremony — their last event alongside the royal family before they stepped back from their senior royal positions.

They also shed light on why they decided to share their story for the first time.

"Why did you want to make this documentary?" the couple is asked in the promo.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan then says, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The project comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the Sussex's production hub, later christened Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the popular platform.

Meghan briefly spoke about what audiences can expect to see in the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Harry & Meghan Key Art
Courtesy Netflix

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

In her August interview with The Cut, Meghan remained similarly vague when asked if the upcoming special would cover their love story.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said at the time, proceeding to praise Garbus' acclaim. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Prince Harry. Netflix

Cameras were seen following Meghan and Harry around the Invictus Games in The Hague in April, likely for a feature on the prince's adaptive sports tournament for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans.

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that a Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, would follow athletes as they prepared for the 2022 Games in The Hague.

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle. Netflix

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It will be a busy winter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry's memoir set to hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023. Late last month, Penguin Random House confirmed that the prince will share his story in Spare, a 416-page memoir where Harry reflects with "raw, unflinching honesty."

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England.
Everything to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Animated Series 'Pearl' Dropped by Netflix amid Streaming Service's Cutbacks
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Official Trailer for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Off in Tense Ping-Pong Match for New Invictus Games Promo
Amanda Gorman Poses with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amanda Gorman Poses with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Appearing on 'Archetypes' Podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Netflix Series — and Harry Will Appear on Camera!
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle Announces New Animated Series about a 12-Year-Old Girl 'on a Journey of Self-Discovery'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SHare New Photo for Remembrance Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Poignant Photo to Mark Remembrance Day and Veterans Day
Meghan and harry
When Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out Again in the U.K.?
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Will Acknowledge Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death in Upcoming Memoir
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand for 1-Year Countdown for Invictus Games in Germany
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Giving Movement Supporting Women Inspired by Her Podcast
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes selfies with well-wishers outside the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Selfies, Dogs and Handshakes! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Greeting Well-Wishers in Germany