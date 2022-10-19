Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to tell their story with an upcoming Netflix docuseries.

While details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept tightly under wraps, the Duchess of Sussex recently teased the series in her Variety Power of Women cover.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Markle said of the Liz Garbus project. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first signed their multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. The New York Times reported at the time that their production hub, later dubbed Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming for the popular platform.

From the director to the production team, here's everything to know about the couple's anticipated Netflix docuseries.

Who is the director of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries?

Cindy Ord/Getty

The upcoming docuseries will be helmed by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentary films, including Love, Marilyn and What Happened, Miss Simone?.

In her interview with Variety, Meghan praised Garbus, referring to her as "a seasoned director whose work I've long admired." She echoed those same sentiments in her August cover interview with The Cut, saying, "Liz Garbus is incredible."

Who is producing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries?

The series will be produced by Netflix as well as Meghan and Harry's Archewell Productions, per Deadline.

What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries be about?

While Meghan teased that the docuseries will tell her and Harry's "story" during her interview with Variety, Netflix hasn't confirmed which parts of their life that will include.

In her cover interview with The Cut, Meghan said she couldn't share specifics when asked if the upcoming docuseries covered their love story.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said at the time. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed."

When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries start filming?

Reports that Meghan and Harry were filming a docuseries first began in September 2021, when they were seen with videographers during their trip to N.Y.C., where they met with a handful of officials ahead of their appearance at Global Citizen Live. Page Six later reported that a docuseries was in the works in May 2022.

When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries be released?

Netflix hasn't confirmed an official release date for the project yet, though Deadline reported that the streamer is eyeing a 2023 release date.