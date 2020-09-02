Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Netflix Deal and Promise 'Inspirational Family Programming'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are official adding producers to their résumés.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Their unnamed production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Meghan and Harry said in a statement. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

They added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The report added that the couple may appear in documentary-type programs, though the former Suits star has no plans to make her return to acting. A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment regarding their pay, according to The New York Times.

"We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, moved to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A.

The Duchess of Sussex previously lent her voice to the Disneynature documentary Elephant, streaming on Disney+. Meanwhile, Harry has already made his Netflix debut: he's featured in the documentary Rising Phoenix about the Paralympic Games.

Harry has also teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ series about mental health set for next year. The prince previously revealed that he and Oprah have had many meetings and "are assembling subject matter experts" to guide the show.

"The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all,” he said.

