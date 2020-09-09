Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is speaking out for the first time since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their major deal with the streaming giant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Shows Will Be Platform's 'Most Viewed Content,' Says CEO

The CEO of Netflix is excited to be teaming up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box Wednesday, speaking out for the first time since the streaming giant announced they had signed a multi-year deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's gonna be epic entertainment — so excited about that deal," Hastings said. "They're smart — they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them."

Hastings went on to say that he expected big things from Meghan and Harry, who are set to produce exclusive documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

"I think it'll be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year," he said.

Hastings also confirmed previous reports that the former Suits star has no plans to return to acting.

"The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that's the key thing," relayed Hastings. "They've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, said in a statement when the deal was announced: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

They added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A.

The Duchess of Sussex previously lent her voice to the Disneynature documentary Elephant, streaming on Disney+. Meanwhile, Harry has already made his Netflix debut: he's featured in the documentary Rising Phoenix about the Paralympic Games.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry has also teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ series about mental health set for next year. The prince previously revealed that he and Oprah have had many meetings and "are assembling subject matter experts" to guide the show.