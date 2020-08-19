Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Consider This Move a 'Pivotal Moment' after 'Turbulent' Time: Source

"For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus," a source tells PEOPLE about Meghan and Prince Harry

After stepping down from their senior royal roles, the couple have relocated to the U.S. After spending months in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, they purchased their first home about 95 miles north in Santa Barbara.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the move marks a "pivotal moment" for Meghan, Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie.

"This is their permanent home," the insider says. "Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, bunked in Tyler Perry's L.A. estate while they house hunted, settling on a 9-bedroom mansion for a reported $14 million.

"They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens," says a source close to the couple. "It’s so beautiful."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to being close to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Archie is enjoying his new home as well.

"Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free," the source says. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_2B8mxnyGj/

Harry and Meghan were spotted a few times during their time in L.A., photographed running errands earlier this summer sporting face masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe," a friend previously told PEOPLE of the pair's life in Los Angeles.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The duo had also been spending time volunteering, and on Easter distributed meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.