Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The four days of festivities ended with the royal family watching the Platinum Jubilee pageant parade through London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't attend the final day of events for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is taking place on Sunday to celebrate the monarch's historic 70-year reign. A list of expected attendees from the royal family was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from their home in California for the long weekend of festivities.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images) Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty

The couple is also thought to be introducing Lili to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during their visit to the U.K.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Throughout their visit to the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry have not publicly spent time with Harry's immediate family members.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Meghan and Harry, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands. When Prince Charles passed by the row with Meghan and Harry, he was photographed looking away.

Following the service, many members of the royal family headed to the Lord Mayor's reception at The Guildhall — however, Meghan and Harry did not attend the lunch on Friday, nor a small family lunch following the Trooping parade on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William participated in the parade on horseback before heading to the balcony appearance to watch a Royal Air Force flypast. Kate and Camilla, however, did spent a short time at the Major General's Office to watch the Horse Guards Parade before making their carriage ride to Buckingham Palace to join the Queen and other senior royals on the balcony.

Princess Diana Statue Prince Harry and Prince William | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty

The complex dynamic between William, 39, and Harry, 37, has had a ripple effect across the wider family — including, of course, Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from senior royal duty and relocate with their family to California.

Some who know the brothers feel there were several issues that built upon one another, while one well-placed source previously told PEOPLE that the rift can't be easily put down to one thing. But insiders have repeatedly noted that Harry's special bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 96, remains intact.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her . . . She's on great form," Harry told Today's Hoda Kotb in April of the visit he and Meghan shared with the Queen en route to Harry's Invictus Games in the Netherlands.