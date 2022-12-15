Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage From Legal Case Against U.K. Tabloid

Prince Harry made the tragic claim during the second volume of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released Thursday.

By Simon Perry
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 06:28 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock (13401795ar) Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry believe they suffered a miscarriage as a direct result of press intrusion into their lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the tragic claim during the second volume of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released Thursday.

Speaking to the camera, the couple's lawyer Jenny Afia said that she was aware of the "toll it was taking" on Meghan to pursue legal action against Associated Newspapers in 2020, after the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline printed sections of a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, following her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry

Afia added that Meghan was pregnant yet not sleeping as a result of the pressure she felt as the couple moved into their new home in Montecito, California.

"The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," said Meghan.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," added Harry. "I watched the whole thing."

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't," he added about the lack of scientific evidence of a causal link between the events.

Meghan, Harry, Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry; Thomas Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage; Splash

"(But) Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her. "

"I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous," continued Harry.

In December 2021, Meghan received a full public apology from the Mail on Sunday after a protracted court battle in London's High Court.

The publication printed a front-page mea culpa to the Duchess of Sussex, 40, as required by multiple rulings that the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website breached her privacy in February 2019 by printing elements of a five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her wedding to Harry

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online," the front page notice read.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on January 7, 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed," the remainder of the public apology read on page 3.

Despite a legal challenge from the publisher, the court's decision in the privacy and copyright infringement case was upheld on Dec. 2, 2021 by the Court of Appeal in London.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a statement, Meghan said, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

She noted, "While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Meghan continued, "From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."

Related Articles
Harry & Meghan | Coordinated Campaign | Netflix
Meghan Markle Was a 'Scapegoat' for the Palace, Friend Says: 'They Would Feed Stories...True or Not'
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 16 Major Revelations
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology After Lawsuit Victory
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry Teams Up with Elton John and Others for 'Legal Offensive' Against U.K. Media Group
Meghan Markle NYT DealBook Summit
Meghan Markle's Big Court Win Includes a Symbolic $1 Award — Plus More
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad
prince harry
Prince Harry Files New Libel Complaint Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen prior to the Wheelchair Basketball Finals match between Team Netherlands and Team US
Prince Harry Wins First Stage in Libel Lawsuit Against 'Mail on Sunday ' Publisher
meghan markle
Meghan Markle to Receive Front-Page Apology From U.K. Tabloid for Printing Part of Letter to Her Dad
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Office Disputes 'Untrue Narrative' They Wanted a Private Life
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Awarded $625,000 in Legal Costs Over Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal What's to Come in Volume 2 of 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Meghan, Harry, Thomas Markle
Prince Harry Blames Himself for Meghan Markle's 'Incredibly Sad' Relationship with Dad Thomas Markle
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle's Case Against Mail on Sunday 'Will Continue' After Judge Rules Against Parts of Her Claim