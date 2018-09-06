Meghan Markle Goes Glam (Veronica Lake-Inspired Curls!) for Military Charity Gala with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on Thursday to support another cause close to the prince’s heart.

The royal couple attended 100 Days to Peace, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War – and raised money for three charities that support military veterans facing mental health challenges, a key area of concern in Harry’s public work: Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together – The Royal Foundation’s mental health initiative.

After a string of all-black ensembles (including a blazer dress and a power pantsuit), Meghan arrived in a stunning blue sleeveless dress by Taiwanese and Canadian designer Jason Wu. She paired the dress with matching blue satin pumps with jewel embellishments from her go-to shoe designer, Aquazzura, and carried a small navy Dior clutch.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan and Harry waited inside for a few minutes in order to allow people to take their seats, before a moving rendition of the National Anthem played by the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Richard Cook.

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

She wore her long hair, which is usually pulled back in a messy bun, loose around her shoulders, channeling old Hollywood glam with Veronica Lake-inspired curls.

Royal date night. Prince Harry and Meghan (in Jason Wu) enter Central Hall, Westminster for the ‘100 Days to Peace’ concert (with thanks 🎥 @RE_DailyMail ) pic.twitter.com/gyQzm397fY — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 6, 2018

After arriving at Central Hall, Westminster, the first half of the show included performances by Lesley Garrett; “He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven” – a poem by WB Yeats published in 1899, and the opening lines from ‘For the Fallen’, written by Laurence Binyon in 1914.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For the second half, Sir Karl Jenkins will conduct his The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, performed by the Royal Choral Society and the Philharmonia Orchestra. It was commissioned by the Royal Armouries to mark the turn of the millennium to create a legacy of peace and hope for the future.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

RELATED: Why Queen Elizabeth Isn’t a Fan of Meghan Markle’s Power Pantsuits

During the break, Harry and Meghan met some of the evening’s performers and representatives from the three charities, and the trustees and sponsors from the Royal Armouries — the U.K.’s museum of arms and armour. Meghan has already met some of the representatives when she joined Harry at the Endeavour Fund awards earlier this year, before the couple wed.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Their outing comes two days after they took part in one of the highlights of Harry’s public calendar, the awards show for WellChild on Tuesday, which highlighted the help given to the young people and saluted their courage in facing their health battles.

At Wednesday’s event, he couple attended a pre-awards reception, where they met winners and their families before Harry gave a speech and handed out an award.