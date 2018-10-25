Meghan Markle (in a Slicked-Back Ponytail) and Prince Harry Meet Tonga's Prime Minister

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are starting off their busy day in Tonga with a special meeting.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, headed to the St. George Government Building on Friday (local time) to meet with the Prime Minister of Tonga, ‘Akilisi Pōhiva, and various cabinet ministers.

Meghan wore a green-and-white striped cotton dress by Martin Grant from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection. She paired the $1,385 button-down dress, which features a mandarin collar and belted waist, with matching green suede pumps (which she wore for Prince Louis’ christening in July) and a Prada clutch.

She also sported her sleekest hairstyle yet — a slicked-back ponytail courtesy of her wedding hairdresser, George Northwood, who is on tour with her.

The previous day, Meghan and Harry were greeted by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka at the airport before attending a reception and dinner with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u.

Meghan and Harry had a busy first day in Tonga – and an even busier day for the duchess’ stylist!

She looked lovely in a green shift dress with short sleeves by Jason Wu, a Taiwanese and Canadian designer based in New York City, paired with her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in black suede as the couple departed Fiji.

After a quick change in the plane, Meghan arrived in Tonga wearing a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait, which featuring embroidered floral embellishment and was in the same hue as the Tongan flag. The mom-to-be also added black heels and a black clutch to complete the look.

Finally, Meghan switched into her third outfit in less than five hours. The royal attended an official reception and dinner with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia.

After enjoying a day in Tonga – which will include attending a cultural exhibit, meet with local traders and visit Tupou College – Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.