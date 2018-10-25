See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wear Matching Garland Skirts in Tonga!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are diving into the Tongan culture!

After meeting the Prime Minister of Tonga, ‘Akilisi Pōhiva, the royal parents-to-be headed to an exhibition at the Fa’onelua Centre with Princess Angelika, who greeted them at the airport the previous day. In addition to meeting local Tongan traders and craftsmen and women, Meghan and Harry learned about handicrafts and products, including traditional mats and “tapa” cloth.

And they received a lively welcome to Fa’onelua Convention Centre with a native Tongan dance. They were also given traditional Tonga garlands to wear during their visit. Meghan’s was placed over her green-and-white striped cotton dress by Australian designer Martin Grant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty

After spending a day in Tonga – which will also include a visit Tupou College to dedicate two forest reserves at the school’s on-site forest – Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.

The Duke and Duchess then visited an exhibition of beautiful Tongan handicrafts outside Fa’onelua Convention Centre. #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/CNU9yzdKRD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

A spectacular Tongan welcome for The Duke and Duchess! #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/jufj7ud9WK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

Despite their busy schedule, Harry and Meghan have found time to spend along during their whirlwind tour. Before the newlyweds left Fiji for the next stop on their 16-day tour, Tonga, they reportedly spent the night on a private Fijian island resort. After finishing up their engagements in Suva on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan are said to have traveled to the five-star Vatuvara Private Islands resort. The Telegraph reports the couple was “hosted privately” for the evening.

Fiji’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, told the Telegraph of the couple’s stay on the island, “Vatuvara is one of those islands you will not forget. It showcases the Fijian spirit and what we have as Fijian people. It’s absolutely beautiful. Stunning. They would have enjoyed themselves.”