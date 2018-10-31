Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meet Two Newborn Kiwis, Achieve Peak Royal Tour Cuteness

Soon-to-be parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are practicing their baby skills!

After attending a traditional pōwhiri and luncheon to kick off the final day of their royal tour on Wednesday, local time, the pair headed to Rainbow Springs to learn more about the center’s kiwi breeding initiative. Kiwis, which are New Zealand’s national bird, have become increasingly endangered in recent years, as most chicks struggle to survive in the wild. Meghan and Harry met conservationists working to protect the species.

In addition to seeing a newly hatched kiwi, the parents-to-be were given the chance to meet two young kiwi chicks born at Rainbow Springs just a few days ago named Tihei (which means “sneeze of life” or “life force” in Māori) and Koha (meaning “gift”).

During the royal couple’s outing in Melbourne, Australia, earlier in the tour, the pair hopped on one of the city’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

However, Harry was a bit more open when it came to their new addition. A video posted by the Instagram fan account, Harry_Meghan_Updates, shows a fan calling out to Harry that she hopes the baby “is a girl,” and Harry immediately responds, “So do I!” as he continues to walk along the bike path.

After wearing a long-sleeve navy dress by Stella McCartney (her wedding reception dress designer!) for the pōwhiri, Meghan changed into a deep blue sweater with a matching multi-colored pleated skirt by Givenchy, (her wedding dress designer!).

Meanwhile, Harry changed from a grey suit into khaki slacks and a black button-up.

The royal couple are ending their royal tour just like they started it — with some adorable animals! They spent their first day in Sydney, where they visited the Taronga Zoo. There, they met two koalas and their own babies (otherwise known as joeys) — all part of the institution’s breeding program.

Meghan and Harry were also introduced to a yellow-bellied glider, a type of native possum, and Lynx, a short-legged echidna. When they asked if Lynx was drooling due to stress, they were told he was simply “excited to see them.”

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga.

They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour.