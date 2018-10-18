G'Day, Melbourne! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kick Off Day 3 of Australia Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a warm welcome to Melbourne on the third day of their tour Down Under.

The royal couple, who announced Monday that they are expecting their first child, arrived holding hands to meet fans gathered on the grounds of the city’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Thursday morning (Australian time). One lucky young woman even got a giant hug from the 34-year-old prince, causing her to break down in (very happy!) tears.

Meghan, 37, arrived wearing a navy dress (the same color she wore to Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding on Friday!) by Australian designer Dion Lee and matching suede heels, and she carried She topped her ensemble with a Martin Grant trench coat — the exact one she wore just two days ago in Sydney!

After opting for a low ponytail yesterday, she returned to a bouncy blowout for the outing.

Of course, the mom-to-be made sure to shake hands with children in attendance.

Following their meeting with fans, Meghan and Harry headed to the Government House for the Young Victorian Leaders reception.

Just three days into their tour, Harry and Meghan have already provided their fans with a number of memorable moments. After arriving in Dubbo yesterday, the prince greeted 6-year-old Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School — and the young boy leapt into his arms for a giant hug before playfully caressing his face and tugging at his beard. As Harry laughed at the encounter, Meghan quickly came over to meet the animated young fan and was also greeted with a warm hug.

Prince Harry also found a young royal fan who was wearing a shirt that read “Girls Can Do Anything” in Sydney — who had a striking resemblance to his wife!

“We feel she looks a bit like you,” a person in the crowd is heard telling Meghan in a video posted by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex replies, “I was literally about to say the same thing!”

Harry then took a fan’s phone to snap a photo of Meghan with her mini-me — a rare move for the prince, who usually adheres to the royal protocol of no autographs or selfies.

After greeting fans in Melbourne, Meghan and Harry headed to a reception with local government.

They’ll wrap the third day of their jam-packed 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand performing a beach clean-up with local schoolchildren.