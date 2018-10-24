The Hidden Twinning Moment You Missed Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Their Way to Fiji

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been totally in sync on their first official royal tour together – even when it comes down to their style!

As the couple boarded their flight from Fraser Island to Fiji on Tuesday, they sported matching luxury button-down shirts from the Los Angeles-based brand Frank & Eileen.

Meghan wore the airy “Eileen” shirt ($228) in white Italian linen, while Harry opted for the classic black “Luke” shirt ($198) in brushed Italian cotton.

And the sweet story behind the brand is fitting for the royal newlyweds. The company was named in honor of founder Audrey McLoghlin’s beloved grandparents, who began their love story when they married in Ireland in 1947.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DARREN ENGLAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Harry and Meghan have infused their 16-day royal tour with lots of romance and PDA. From romantic strolls to a new level of hand-holding and plenty of baby bump cradling, the parents-to-be have transformed their royal tour into a babymoon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DARREN ENGLAND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

And the tour continues Wednesday with their final engagement in Fiji before jetting off for Tonga, where they will be welcomed with an official reception and dinner followed by traditional Tongan entertainment.