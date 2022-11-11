Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Poignant Photo to Mark Remembrance Day and Veterans Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on November 11, 2022 04:19 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SHare New Photo for Remembrance Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Allerton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are honoring service personnel on Remembrance Day and Veterans Day.

In a new post on their Archewell Foundation website on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo by Chris Allerton, their wedding photographer. In the black and white snap, the couple faces military personnel, including one holding an American flag.

"On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor service members across the world," they wrote. "These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service."

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, continued, "We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty's Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Last year, Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise visit to a New Jersey military base to mark Veterans Day. At a luncheon for service members and their spouses at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Meghan and Harry discussed topics like mental health and the importance of community.

Their stop in New Jersey came one day after attending the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. In prepared remarks at the gala, Prince Harry discussed the isolation service members often feel when returning home and stressed the importance of supporting veterans.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," said Harry, who served a decade in the British army and undertook two tours in Afghanistan. "But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to. These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on Nov. 10, 2021. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Harry said that he created the Invictus Games "to honor the legacy of those who have given so much" as well as to show "that the men and women who have experienced service injuries, as well as their families, are the strongest people in the world...and they deserve a platform to be seen, a platform to be recognized, and a platform to be truly celebrated."

He then went on to welcome the 2021 Intrepid Valor Award honorees, who he said "are part of an everlasting bond. You are part of the team of teams. And we will always have your backs. You are not alone."

