The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended just two events in public during their trip to the U.K. for the Queen's four-day celebration

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Low-Key' During the Platinum Jubilee

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to the U.K. was focused on Queen Elizabeth.

"They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet," a source who knows the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home."

The source adds, "They were really here to see the Queen, and they did."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from California to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. They were spotted watching Trooping the Colour with extended family on Thursday. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now Trooping the Colour | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan and Harry brought their two children along on the trip, marking daughter Lilibet Diana's first time visiting her father's homeland (3-year-old Archie Harrison was born in the U.K. in 2019). On Saturday, the family celebrated Lili's first birthday with a backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

The trip also gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the first time. She is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Despite their move to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan have said that they keep in touch with his grandmother through video calls.

Harry said during an appearance on The Late Late Show that the Queen and his late grandfather Prince Philip "seen Archie running around."

Lilibet Lilibet Diana | Credit: Misan Harriman

In April, Harry and Meghan stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle as they made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," Harry told Today.

The Archewell founder also noted that although his family is not based in England, he continues to check up on the Queen.