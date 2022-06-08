Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Low-Key' During the Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended just two events in public during their trip to the U.K. for the Queen's four-day celebration
By Monique Jessen and Stephanie Petit June 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
| Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to the U.K. was focused on Queen Elizabeth.

"They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet," a source who knows the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home."

The source adds, "They were really here to see the Queen, and they did."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from California to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. They were spotted watching Trooping the Colour with extended family on Thursday. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Cross Paths with Senior Royals at Jubilee Celebrations

Trooping the Colour
| Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, also attended the service of thanksgiving on Friday. During the outings, Harry and Meghan — who shared the strain they'd experienced within the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfreydidn't spend time with Harry's immediate family members, including his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Meghan and Harry brought their two children along on the trip, marking daughter Lilibet Diana's first time visiting her father's homeland (3-year-old Archie Harrison was born in the U.K. in 2019). On Saturday, the family celebrated Lili's first birthday with a backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
| Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

The trip also gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the first time. She is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Despite their move to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan have said that they keep in touch with his grandmother through video calls.

Harry said during an appearance on The Late Late Show that the Queen and his late grandfather Prince Philip "seen Archie running around."

Lilibet Diana
| Credit: Misan Harriman

In April, Harry and Meghan stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle as they made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," Harry told Today.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle and more! 

The Archewell founder also noted that although his family is not based in England, he continues to check up on the Queen.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained of the Queen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

By Monique Jessen and Stephanie Petit
    `
    © Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com