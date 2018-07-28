Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Found Each Other to Change the World,' Says Nacho Figueras

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t just represent “an incredible love story” — they’re also here to “change the world,” says Nacho Figueras.

The Argentine polo star, Ralph Lauren model and personal pal to Harry was with the royal couple on Thursday as he and Harry’s polo team scored the winning trophy at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. He even third-wheeled the newlyweds as the pair shared a congratulatory kiss after the charity match, a hilarious moment caught by photographers.

Afterwards, Figueras, 41, shared pictures of the moment via Instagram, gushing about Markle and explaining that she and Harry have a higher purpose in their lives.

“This girl really rocks,” he wrote. “The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Nacho Figueras Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier (third left) posed with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and others. Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Figueras went on to write on Instagram about the more than $1.3 million he said they raised for Sentebale, Harry’s charity that benefits children affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

“Sentebale currently reaches nearly 4,000 young people a year with our unique program of psychosocial support, so they can live long, happy, healthy lives,” said Figueras, who is also an ambassador for the organization.

As for that viral photobomb? Figueras couldn’t help poke fun at the moment in another Instagram post.

“When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin,” said the athlete, who is married to photographer and former model Delfina Blaquier, with whom he shares four children. “What an incredible love story. 🙌🙌🙌”

Meghan Markle, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

Harry’s polo pal gushed about the Duchess of Sussex, 36, and her relationship with Harry to PEOPLE on Thursday, too.

“She’s lovely, she’s wonderful. I’m very happy for her, for Harry,” he said in an exclusive chat. “They’re both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life.”

Asked if the couple are enjoying married life, Figueras said, “I think so. They seem very, very happy.”

Figueras told PEOPLE that the new royal is learning more about one of Harry’s favorite sports, of which she’s already attended several games this year. “It was great. She said that she enjoyed the game,” the polo player said. “We watched the game with my wife which is wonderful because she could learn more about the game.”

At Thursday’s game, Harry’s Sentebale St. Regis team won 5-4. Harry, 33, scored twice for his team in the first half, contributing to their victory.

Even though Figueras is the star athlete of the two, he said he’s glad to be on the same team as Harry.

“It was great that I played with Harry,” he told PEOPLE. “We normally play against each other at this kind of event so I am very happy that we are now being able to play together.”

“We had a good time,” Figueras added. “It was a good day for Sentebale, and we won which never hurts.”