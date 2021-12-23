Lili and her big brother Archie Harrison shine on the family's new Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending holiday wishes from their family of four!

The new holiday card, which was released on Thursday, features the long-awaited first photo of the couple's daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4. The photo also stars Lili's big brother, 2-year-old Archie Harrison.

The photo featured on the card was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California. (Lubomirski previously photographed the couple's wedding.) The message on the card reads:

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The card was first shared with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization with which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously supported.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. "They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees, and their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022."

The statement continues, "In addition to focusing on Afghan resettlement, we are also making contributions to organizations supporting families through paid leave, something The Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes must be urgently addressed in the United States."

In the new image, Archie's red hair — just like his dad's — is on full display, with Lili giving her parents a big smile. Archie and his "Mama" and "Papa" all wear matching denim.

A close friend previously told PEOPLE of Lili's arrival, "[The couple] are so happy. This baby solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States."

Archie, meanwhile, is loving his role as big brother: He's "is very happy to have a little sister," a spokesperson for the couple previously told PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry are celebrating their second Christmas in California after they moved to the U.S. last year following their decision to step back as senior working royals.

The release of a holiday card has become a tradition for the Sussexes. In 2020, their card featured an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, of Archie and their two dogs, Pula and Guy.

Meghan Harry Christmas card The 2020 Sussex family Christmas card | Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In 2019, Meghan and Harry shared their first Christmas card as a family of three. At the time, they had spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island in Canada as they made preparations to relocate to California.

royal-christmas-card The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2019 holiday card