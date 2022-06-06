Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their daughter Lilibet's first birthday with the release of an adorable new photo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, a spokesperson for the couple shared on Monday.
In the sweet photo, Lili smiles as she plays in the yard of her family's home. She wears a blue dress and a white lace bow in her red hair — which she inherited from dad Harry!
Close family friend and guest Misan Harriman who attended Lilibet's party with his wife and children took the "candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today," the spokesperson added.
Baker Claire Ptak from East London's Violet Bakery was tasked with creating a special cake for Lilibet. Ptak also created Meghan and Harry's wedding cake in 2018.
Harry and Meghan "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor," the couple's spokesperson said.
They were "amazed to learn that people around the world made donations" amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor," the spokesperson continued, adding that the couple "extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts."
WCK is first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally-led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, TX and Ukraine.
Last week, Meghan and Harry traveled to the U.K. with their two children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turned 1 on Saturday — for the Queen's Platinum celebrations. They stayed at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which is just half a mile from Windsor Castle. They returned to California on Sunday.
The trip marked Lili's first visit to the U.K. Meghan and Harry's daughter was born in California and had yet to visit her dad's homeland. Archie was born in the U.K. on May 6, 2019, but hadn't been back since he was six months old.
The trip also gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. The 1-year-old is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.
While Archie and Lili didn't attend any of the Jubilee events, Meghan and Harry stepped out on Thursday for Trooping the Colour and on Friday for a thanksgiving service in honor of the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral.
They did not attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday evening nor Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace.
Members of the royal family marked Lili's big milestone on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla's official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.
In April, Harry and Meghan stopped in the U.K. for a visit with the monarch at Windsor Castle as they made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.
"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," Harry told Today.
The Archewell founder also noted that although his family is not based in England, he continues to check up on the Queen.
"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained of the Queen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."
