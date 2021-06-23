See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Archie Escaping the Palace in Lifetime Movie's First Trailer

The first glimpses of Lifetime's upcoming movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's retreat from royal life has been released, and it has a bittersweet message: Not all fairy tales have the perfect ending.

Lifetime shared a brief teaser for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace on Instagram on Wednesday, and it is full of flashes of the couple's tumultuous last few years, which were previously imagined for television in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance from 2018 and 2019's Becoming Royal.

First and foremost, we see the anguish felt by Prince Harry (played by Jordan Dean in Lifetime's imagining) as he is increasingly torn between his royal duty and the mistreatment he witness Meghan (Sydney Morton) receiving.

Harry wakes up in a cold sweat as he tells Meghan, "I see you literally being hounded to death, and I'm powerless to stop it."

Prince Harry, 36, has been candid and vulnerable in real life, discussing the toll his divided loyalties have taken on him, particularly in the past few years since he met, fell in love with, married and started a family with Meghan, 39.

For her part, Meghan declares in frustration: "I am the person who is strong and gets things right."

Escaping the Palace will portray both Harry and Meghan's struggles and strain under the pressure of media scrutiny, including Harry's trauma over how similarly relentless attention led to the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In March, Harry expressed some of these concerns in the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, a recreation of which also appears in the teaser.

But it's not all darkness and strife: the trailer also features tender moments with baby Archie as well as a pregnant Meghan ahead of the birth of baby Lili.

It also underlines the couple's dedication to each other, even if it meant rethinking and relocating their lives and their family - as the teaser closes, they both tell each other, "I can't lose you."