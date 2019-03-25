See the First Glimpse of the New Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Lifetime's Royal TV Movie

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry like you’ve never seen them before!

Lifetime has released the first images of Charlie Field and Tiffany Marie Smith as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one shot, the couple show off some of the PDA the real Meghan and Harry are known for, leaning in for a passionate kiss. Another shows Meghan on her royal wedding day, having the Queen Mary Diamond bandeau tiara placed on her head as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

According to a press release, the movie will examine the newlyweds’ love story, “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

Tiffany Smith as Meghan Markle Courtesy Lifetime

Filming is underway in Vancouver, and the movie will premiere on Memorial Day: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Field and Smith are replacing Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, who portrayed the royal couple in Lifetime’s original film last year. Field is a rising red-headed actor whose credits include the National Geographic series Genius, while Smith has appeared in small roles on Jane the Virgin and Supernatural.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles and Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles.

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Lifetime

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Lifetime

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lifetime’s first film about the couple, which aired shortly before Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, began with the couple’s first date, which was set up by a mutual friend, and continued through their engagement.