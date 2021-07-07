Meghan Markle Fears She's 'Made the World's Biggest Mistake' in New Lifetime Movie Teaser

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from life as working royals is fictionalized in the third Lifetime movie about the couple, Escaping the Palace

The latest teaser for Lifetime's third installment in their fictionalized saga about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courtship and the events that prompted the couple to leave their positions as working royals gives a deeper insight into how it will portray not just the Sussexes, but also Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.

Harry (Jordan Dean) kicks off the 30-second spot in fiercely protective mode, vowing, "I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe."

A series of flashes follows, starting with Kate (Laura Mitchell) seemingly warning Meghan (Sydney Morton), "This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else."

Meghan acknowledges, "I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the Queen proud."

The trailer is peppered with meaningful glances and recognizable outfits that will be significant for any royal watcher — but none more so than a glimpse of the princes' late mother, Princess Diana (Bonnie Soper), as William (Jordan Whalen) declares, "Let everyone understand it: the monarchy is at stake."

Lifetime's Queen (Maggie Sullivun) similarly decrees, "The monarchy will always survive."

The teaser ends with Meghan wondering, "Have I made the world's biggest mistake?"

Royal Ascot Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Unlike in the previous teaser, neither of Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lili, make an appearance here, but there will be no shortage of apparent drama in Escaping the Palace, which appears to track the lead-up to and the fallout from the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.