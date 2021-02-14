Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Eventful Decade: From Their Royal Exit to Baby No. 2 and Beyond
Looking back on how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives have changed in the last few years as they stepped down from royal duties, relocated to California and became a family of four
Christmas 2019
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and an 8-month-old baby Archie celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three in Canada, sharing this adorable snapshot (with a charitable angle!) while looking back at their eventful 2019. Weeks later, they would declare their intent to step back from their roles as senior royals.
Goodbye, Royal Roles
The couple made one last royal appearance at the Military Music Festival in London on March 7, 2020, before returning to North America to prep for their late-March move to L.A.
Baby Love
In April, Prince Harry extolled the silver linings of the COVID lockdown: plenty of family time. The couple gave well-wishers a glimpse of that time with a cute video of Meghan reading a book (complete with an Oprah's Book Club sticker — the perks of having famous family friends!) to their newly-minted one-year-old.
Fun to Be One
The proud mom shared a smile — and her son's nickname — in the video. The family celebrated with "smash cake and zooms," with cake provided by Meghan and decor by Harry.
Speaking Up
The couple made a few Zoom appearances to their patronages in the early months of COVID, but in June, Meghan appeared to give a surprise commencement speech to her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in L.A.
In the wake of George Floyd's killing, she gave an emotional speech about the difficult world the students would inherit, saying, "I wasn't sure what I could say to you ... I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know."
Rolling Up Their Sleeves
They may have been "just Meghan and Harry" while volunteering in June with Homeboy Industries, which helps formerly incarcerated people deliver meals to food-insecure seniors and youth, but they were also making some major professional moves behind the scenes, signing with a speaking agency that same month.
Settling In
In August, the couple confirmed that they had moved into their new home in Santa Barbara, about 100 miles north of L.A. On one of his calls, Harry said they felt "unbelievably fortunate" to have the outdoor space for their son.
California Girls
In August, Meghan and Gloria Steinem had a backyard chat — chic hats, dog cameos and all — to discuss the importance of voting.
Here to Help
The couple volunteered their time for several charities, including helping deliver baby supplies for Baby2Baby in August.
Showing Strength
The couple helped kit kids out with school supplies at the Baby2Baby event. Several months later, Meghan would write an essay for the New York Times revealing that she had experienced a miscarriage just weeks before this appearance.
Digging In
In September, the couple marked the 23rd anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death by planting her favorite flower, forget-me-nots, at an L.A. preschool.
Dynamic Duo
On Voter Registration Day, the couple urged Americans to have their voices heard in the upcoming presidential election.
It's Time
For the Time 100, the couple posed for an official portrait, shot at their home in California, that recalled their engagement photo.
Family First
While speaking with activist Malala Yousafzai about the importance of girls' education for the International Day of the Girl, the couple gave a glimpse into their life at home.
"We were both there for his first steps," Harry said of son Archie. "His first run, his first fall, his first everything."
"In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more," Meghan added. "We'd miss a lot of those moments."
Cute Cameo
While recording a conversation about structural racism in Britain with the U.K.'s Evening Standard, the couple's pup Guy jumped in for a moment.
Happy Holidays
The couple's 2020 Christmas card, an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, confirmed that Archie is a redhead like his dad.
Sharing the Love
On Valentine's Day 2020, Meghan and Harry shared the happy news that Archie is going to be a big brother via a romantic black-and-white shot taken remotely via iPad.
Speaking Their Truth
In a March 2021 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey watched by more than 17 million people (and later nominated from a 2021 Emmy Award), the couple spoke candidly about the circumstances of their departure from life as working royals, discussed ongoing family tensions, set the record straight about tabloid stories and, most surprisingly, claimed there had been conversations about Archie's skin tone before his birth. Two days later, a 61-word statement issued by the palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth said that "some recollections may vary."
And Baby Lili Makes Four
The couple welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. Her name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth (Lilibet was a nickname from her childhood used by all of those closest to her) and to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Harry had expressed his gratitude previously to Winfrey, saying, "having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us."
Less than a week after Lili's birth, Meghan's children's book The Bench was released. In the illustrated best-seller, which was originally inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Harry, she included a vision of her newly whole family enjoying a day together at their home in California.