Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Eventful Decade: From Their Royal Exit to Baby No. 2 and Beyond

The couple made a few Zoom appearances to their patronages in the early months of COVID, but in June, Meghan appeared to give a surprise commencement speech to her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in L.A.

In the wake of George Floyd's killing, she gave an emotional speech about the difficult world the students would inherit, saying, "I wasn't sure what I could say to you ... I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn't, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know."