Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bent Down to Let Blind Children Touch Their Faces

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure to spend a special moment with the children who waited to meet them.

Members of the public gathered in Hamilton Square during the couple’s visit to Birkenhead on Monday, hoping to catch a glimpse of Meghan and Harry. But some children who couldn’t see the royals got a special treat, according to Local Member of Parliament Frank Field.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn’t see them,” Field said. “Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces.”

Twitter user TraceyMarie also shared that her niece, who is blind, gave Meghan a card in Braille.

“Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in Braille,” she captioned two photos of the sweet encounter on the social media site. “They’ll make great parents.”

Even sweeter. The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) Harry held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille. They'll make great parents .#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/FsH67nOp5H — TraceyMarie (@TraceyMariex) January 14, 2019

The royal parents-to-be met a number of young fans during their public meet and greet, including a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley who suggested a baby name.

Dudley told reporters, “I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.’ “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Neil Mockford/GC Images

“The great thing about being royal is they don’t have to say anything,” said Field. “They just have to be here, but both of them were so lovely.”