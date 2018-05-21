Back to the Palace! Newlyweds Harry and Meghan Arrive Home After Their Royal Wedding Weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at Kensington Palace as husband and wife.

After dancing the night away with their closest friends and family at their intimate evening reception at Frogmore House on Saturday evening, the newlyweds were spotted heading into Kensington Palace on Monday. And Meghan was still sporting her bridal “messy bun” — with a few extra tendrils framing her face.

Looking relaxed and refreshed, they wore his-and-her sunglasses as they made the drive back together to their palace home, which is about 25 miles from where they got married at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mirrorpix/MEGA

From the crowds of well-wishers lining the streets of Windsor to friends and family members who traveled near and far to ring in their nuptials, Meghan and Harry were surrounded by lots of love on their big day.

Leon Neal/Getty

NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of St. George’s Chapel as the crowds in front of them erupted into cheers.

RELATED VIDEO: The Clooneys! The Beckhams! Here Are the Celebrity Royal Wedding Guests We Can’t Get Enough Of

They then joined their 600 wedding guests for a luncheon at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, which was hosted by the Queen. Meghan and Harry then changed into their party clothes and sped off in a classic Jaguar (with a special license plate!) to their private evening reception at Frogmore House, which was hosted by Prince Charles.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Now, Meghan and Harry will embark on life as a married couple. Up first? Their first official outing post-wedding will be on Tuesday, when they celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at garden party at Buckingham Palace.