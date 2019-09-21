Meghan Markle Jets Out of Rome with Prince Harry After Attending Pal Misha Nonoo's Wedding

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty. Inset: Andrew Toth/Getty

World travelers!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Rome after celebrating the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friend, designer Misha Nonoo.

The royal couple were seen arriving at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport on Saturday, according to photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

For the outing, Meghan opted for her Emporio Armani Cream Cashmere Coat, which she had previously worn in January.

Meghan and Harry had been in Rome since Thursday, when they arrived via a commercial airline, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

In just a couple of days, the pair will depart on their royal tour of Africa, bringing along son Archie. The family of three will arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday.

Nonoo tied the knot to American technology entrepreneur Michael Hess in a star-studded ceremony at Villa Aurelia on Friday.

Meghan wore a tulle evening dress with sheer, puff sleeves and crystal embellishments from Valentino for the occasion, while Harry was classic in a black tux.

Other VIP guests included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, as well as Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle IPA / Splash

Nonoo has been a close friend of Meghan’s for several years, and it has been speculated that she helped introduce Meghan and Harry. The Bahrain-born business woman, who was raised in London, has long run in royal circles.

Until 2016, Nonoo was married to Paddle8 founder Alexander Gilkes, who is one of Harry’s closest friends. Shortly after Meghan met Harry, she and Nonoo took a trip to Spain together.

Nonoo also attended the couple’s royal wedding last year as well as Meghan’s baby shower in February.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Meghan recently turned to her pal to design a crisp white shirt for her capsule collection on behalf of the Smart Works charity. At the launch, Nonoo told PEOPLE the project “aligned so closely with my values of empowering women and dressing women for their professional pursuits, so there was no way I’d say no to it. I was asked specially to do the white shirt because that’s our signature. It was actually a very, very easy process. The Duchess is a consummate professional. It’s been a real pleasure to work with everyone on the team.”

“She is an extraordinarily supportive, kind and loving friend,” Nonoo told PEOPLE after the launch of the collection. “From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that.”