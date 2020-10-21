Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Website for Archewell Foundation 6 Months After Announcing Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Archewell foundation just took a big first step.

Archwell.com went live on Wednesday, featuring a simple homepage on a beige background along with an email sign-up form and contact information. The website also included the definitions of "arche" — a Greek word meaning “source of action" — and "well" — a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

Harry and Meghan announced in April, shortly after they officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, that their new foundation would be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who turned 1 on May 6. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in the statement.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Given the massive upheaval from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial justice movement, Meghan and Harry have refocused their efforts.

"Nobody could have counted on the world turning upside down," a source previously told PEOPLE. "As many others have, they have been moved to get their voices behind supporting both the COVID-19 response and Black Lives Matter."

"But that’s not separate or a diversion from the values and mission that will be reflected in Archewell," the source continued. "You’ll see what they’re focused on now will also be reflected in the core of the organization. They are excited to see it all come together. It’s what they have always dreamed of doing together."

The pair launched their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in April 2019, marking one of the first steps in establishing a separate office from Prince William and Kate Middleton. They also launched a website under the same name.

As was agreed upon with the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website. Although they will be inactive, "both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson for the couple previously stated.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, relocated to Los Angeles with their son in March before purchasing a home 90 miles north in Santa Barbara over the summer.

"They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” said a source close to the couple. "It’s so beautiful."