Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are launching a new project.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation teamed up with The VING Project on a $1 million national giving movement to support women. Teens between the ages of 14 and 18 years old are asked to nominate a woman who has inspired them. If chosen, nominators will be able to give a $1,000 grant to their nominee.

The project was inspired by Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, which explores stereotypes and labels that hold women back.

Meghan said in a statement shared with the announcement, "Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women and the spirit of giving. With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves."

"By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age," she added. "I'm very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it."

"We are thrilled to team up with Archewell Foundation to share the love of VING," said Liz Lefkofsky, Founder of VING, which has awarded nearly $1 million in $1,000 grants to deserving nominees after they were nominated by teens to date. "It's been extraordinary to see the impact of VING on teens across America. We share the joy of philanthropy with Archewell Foundation and are proud to help young people make a difference by giving a financial boost to others who are financially vulnerable."

Zach Gottlieb, the founder of the organization Talk With Zach, "I am deeply appreciative of the ability to shine a spotlight on women who need a boost and to surprise them with $1,000 in a time of financial strain. Through the partnership between VING and Archewell Foundation, 1,000 more teens across the country like me will have the experience of changing someone's life in a meaningful, measurable way."

Archewell's website was updated with details on how to nominate a person for the grant.

"In honor of Archetypes, we're partnering with VING Project, a national giving movement, to donate $1,000,000 in $1,000 grants to women who need to be uplifted," they said. "But we're not the philanthropists — you are."

The announcement continued, "If you're between 14-18 years old and living in the US, we invite you to head to VING to nominate a woman in your life who is in need of a financial boost. You could be chosen to give $1,000 to that person, and make a difference in her life."

Meghan's podcast debuted a new episode this week after pausing new releases to respect a mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8. In the latest show, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling to break down the trope of the "Dragon Lady."

Meghan previously hosted Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling to debunk stereotypes about women.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, who stepped out for a date night to a Jack Johnson concert in Santa Barbara this week, recently returned to their home in California following Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The couple was in Europe for a series of charity events when Harry's grandmother died on Sept. 8.

The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring the Queen, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.