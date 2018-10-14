Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Touch Down in Australia for Their First Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to start their tour Down Under!

The royal couple touched down in Sydney, Australia, early Monday local time, Australian media outlets reported.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, made a low-key arrival on a Qantas flight around 6 a.m., according to reports.

The 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The tour officially begins in Syndey on Tuesday. One day later, Harry and Meghan will head to the popular tourist spot of Dubbo, in New South Wales. Then it is on to Melbourne before returning to Sydney in time for the Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members. The Invictus Games run from Oct. 20 through Oct 27.

In addition to focusing on servicemen and women, the newlyweds will also highlight forest conservation efforts via Queen Elizabeth‘s canopy project.

They will travel to Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, that sits just off Australia’s Queensland coast. The tour ends on Oct. 31 at the lakeside town of Rotorua in New Zealand, which is known for its bubbling mud pools fueled by the geothermal activity, and traditional Maori culture.

“The program across these four Commonwealth counties will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts — including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects — and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and woman through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018,” the couple’s office at Kensington Palace said in a statement.