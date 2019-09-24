Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared a Rare Royal Tour Kiss for the Sweetest Reason

Image zoom Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feeling the love in South Africa!

During day two of their tour in Africa, the royal couple shared a sweet kiss before heading off in different cars — Harry, 35, was undertaking a solo engagement to learn how locals were working to combat poaching of abalone while Meghan, 38, went back to check on their 4-month-old son, Archie, who was with his nanny.

Harry and Meghan arrived in South Africa with their son on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex held Archie in her arms as they got off the plane, but so far he has stayed behind with his trusted nanny as his parents kicked off their busy tour schedule.

RELATED: See How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana When She Arrived in South Africa with Baby Archie!

The affectionate moment came shortly after the duo praised each other as parents at a group mindfulness activity at a beach. During a “power hand” session, in which the participant has to identify a strength and meditate about it, one of the coaches suggested to Meghan that her strength was dancing. (Meghan and Harry showed off their dance moves during an outing in Nyanga on Monday!)

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

“She laughed and said, ‘Not that,’ ” says Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change. “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.”

Heese added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’ “

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Royal PDA Dos and Don’ts: How Affectionate Can Royal Couples Be in Public?

Meghan and Harry arrived at their first outing on Monday hand-in-hand. Just as they did during their royal tour Down Under last year, the famously affectionate royal couple held hands and lovingly put their hands on each other’s backs throughout the day’s events.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the District Six Museum on Monday, one fan asked about Archie’s whereabouts. Somaya Ebrahim, 81, a former District Six resident who was in the crowds when the Queen visited the town in 1947 with her parents and sister Princess Margaret, jumped in Harry’s arms for a big hug as they talked by. She then excitedly hugged Meghan as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?“

Harry told her, “He’s sleeping.”

When another resident asked about Archie, Harry admitted that the long flight tired his baby son out.

“He’s not grouchy, just exhausted” he revealed.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple will reunite in just a few hours to continue their tour with a visit to Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa.

They’ll then attend a Heritage Day celebration in Bo Kaap, where they will also have tea with local residents. The day’s program concludes with a reception at the High Commissioner’s Resident, where Meghan and Harry will meet young future leaders underlining the diverse nature of the UK’s modern partnership with South Africa.