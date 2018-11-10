Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite with Will and Kate Amid News of the Foursome’s Split

The Royal Fab Four have reunited.

In her first appearance since completing her tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle took part in her first Remembrance Day weekend as a member the royal family.

She joined her husband as well as Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal family on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall.

The event, held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war, holds significant meaning this year, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I. In addition, it is Harry’s debut at the Royal British Legion event.

Kate and Prince William are regulars at the event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle arriving at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton arrives at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The last time the brothers and their wives were all together was back in July for the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force celebration. The were seen heading into Buckingham Palace together before gathering on the iconic balcony to watch a flyover. One day earlier, they had gathered for the christening of William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force in July David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The appearances comes amid news that Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales – and all that entails as heir to his father Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace has no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”

Meghan, Harry, Kate and William will spend a major part of the weekend together. They’re all expected at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in observance of Remembrance Sunday.

The foursome will likely next appear together later this month to celebrate the milestone 70th birthday of Prince Charles.