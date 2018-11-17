Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoy Double Date with Prince William & Kate Middleton at Royal Dinner

The Royal Fab Four together again!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a night out with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London on Thursday.

For the private event, Meghan dressed her baby bump in a strapless black dress by Roland Mouret, and wore her hair in a relaxed up-do with simple jewelry. Meanwhile, Kate chose a sleeveless red Preen gown, which she first wore in 2016 on her royal tour of Canada.

The couples were photographed separately at the event. Tom Walker, who performed at the dinner, shared photos of the royal family members on Twitter and Instagram.

“I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner last night,” Walker captioned the images of him meeting the royal foursome.

I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner. Thanks to the talented @thatsingingbird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song. pic.twitter.com/71qQBcl2yg — Tom Walker (@IamTomWalker) November 16, 2018

The intimate outing comes just days after news broke that the Royal Fab Four might be disbanding.

Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices. The U.K. paper, The Sunday Times, which first broke the story, says that the move could come in the spring after Meghan gives birth to the couple’s first child.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales – and all that entails as heir to his father Prince Charles – Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace had no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.

“Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share,” she said.