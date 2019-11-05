Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Set to Reunite This Week!

It’s time for a royal reunion!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton will team up for the first time since the summer as they take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies this weekend. The foursome are set to join other members of the royal family — including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and more — on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall.

The royal brothers and their wives will get together again on Sunday for the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph.

This weekend’s reunion marks the first time Meghan, Harry, Kate and William have been seen together since July, when both families headed out for a polo day. While the princes competed in the charity match, Kate and Meghan enjoyed the summer weather with their children. (Kate kept busy chasing after Prince Louis, 1, as Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte 4, kicked around a soccer ball. Meanwhile, Meghan stayed under the shade of a tree with her son Archie in her arms.)

Image zoom Stephen Pond/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

The two couples celebrated Archie’s christening just a few days earlier. Although it was a private event, Kate and William posed for a family portrait.

Image zoom Archie's christening portrait CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan, Harry and Kate shared a horse-drawn carriage ride for Trooping the Colour in June (as colonel of the Irish Guards, William took part in the procession on horseback). The couples then joined other members of the royal family (including Kate and William’s three adorable kids!) on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Camilla and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour Neil Mockford/GC Images

Image zoom Trooping the Colour Neil Mockford/GC Images

Meghan, Harry, Kate and William also joined forces recently for a PSA video for mental health released last month.

“When they heard about it, all four of them were really keen to take part,” says a royal source. “It is a really positive project, and all four of them have been involved and they hope it will have a huge impact.”

The palace will not say when and where the recordings were made, but they took place at various places.

RELATED: How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Managed the ‘Undue Pressure’ to ‘Be Best Friends’

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The two royal couples appeared at last year’s Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall as well as Remembrance Sunday.

During the solemn ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in World War I, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate and Camilla stood together at one balcony, while Meghan watched from the balcony of another window outside the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

As the balconies of each window are small, it’s nearly impossible to fit more than three or four women on each — and although Meghan didn’t join her family members, she was given a very important position of her own: she watched with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s wife, Elke Budenbender.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father in laying wreaths of poppies.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

The Duke of Sussex opened up about the rumored rift between him and his older brother in ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Speaking about the pressures of their jobs in the royal family, Harry said, “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

The royal dad of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage – about 25 miles away – and launched their own Instagram page and charitable endeavor.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier previously told PEOPLE.