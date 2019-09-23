On the first day of their tour in South Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore matching beaded bracelets — and the meaningful accessories are available for anyone to buy.

The red beaded bracelets, which read “Justice,” were given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by a little boy (who also gave out free hugs!) at Nyanga township in Cape Town at the royal couple’s first engagement in South Africa on Monday.

The bracelets (which can be purchased here!) are part of the fundraising merchandise sold by the NGO, Justice Desk, whose initiative the royal couple chose to visit on the first stop on their 10-day tour in the country.

Teaching children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, the program also teaches self-defense classes and female empowerment to young girls. Selling for 50 South African Rand (just over $3), the bracelets cost $35, including shipping to the U.S.

Supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president, the human rights organization, which has directly impacted the lives of over 20,600 people in just four years, also gifted the couple a little something for baby Archie, giving them one of their logo hoodies emblazoned with the words “Be A Voice for Justice.” They also announced that Archie had been given a special Xhosa name of Ntsika, chosen by the community’s grandmothers and meaning “pillar of strength.”