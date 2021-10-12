"We believe it's time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone," they couple said

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Help You Invest Your Money — and Keep It Green

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new role in finance.

The couple announced Tuesday that they've taken on the role of "impact partners" in their new partnership with Ethic, a financial services company focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and whose clients have already invested more than $1 billion into values-driven companies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected. So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well," the company said.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, released their own statement on their Archewell Foundation website.

"When we invest in each other we change the world…Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices—of how and where we put our energy—define us as a global community," they wrote.

Global Citizen Live, New York - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"We believe it's time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face," the couple continued. "Our impact partnership with Ethic is one of the ways we put our values in action."

In a joint interview with The New York Times' Dealbook, Meghan said, "From the world I come from, you don't talk about investing, right? You don't have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy."

Meghan told the Times she and Harry were introduced to Ethic by friends and continued, "My husband has been saying for years, 'Gosh, don't you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?'"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The couple traveled to New York City last month for several public appearances and meetings, which were their first joint outings since their daughter's birth. They kicked off their visit with an early morning stop at One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul, followed by touring the 9/11 Museum and memorial and meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Meghan also read her children's book, The Bench, to a group of Harlem students before the couple promoted vaccine equity onstage at Global Citizen Live in Central Park.

Coming up, Prince Harry and Meghan will not return to the U.K. for an October 19 event celebrating the life of Princess Diana. Prince William will attend the private reception for donors who funded the statue of Diana that was unveiled in July on what would have been the late Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.