Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Date Night at Jack Johnson Concert in Santa Barbara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photos with band members backstage at the Santa Barbara Bowl

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on October 7, 2022 10:18 AM
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the city hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 6, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Jack Johnson fans!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Wednesday for a concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl, not far from their home in Montecito, California. In a photo posted on Instagram by drummer Adam Topol, the couple smiled for a group shot with members of the band.

"Harry and Meghan in the house !" Topol captioned the snap.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, grooved to Johnson's performance from a private area of the outdoor venue, according to TMZ.

The outing comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, following Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The couple was in Europe for a series of charity events when Harry's grandmother died on Sept. 8.

The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring the Queen, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman shared never-before-seen photos of the couple on his social media pages. According to Harriman, the snaps were taken "moments before" Meghan and Harry took the stage at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England on Sept. 5.

In one shot, Meghan looks directly at the camera while linking her finger with Prince Harry's, who is giving the camera a slight smile.

Another portrait, shared in black and white, shows the couple from the side as they prepare to take the stage. They are holding hands, with their fingers intertwined.

Harriman, who shot Meghan and Prince Harry's pregnancy photos while they were expecting daughter Lilibet Diana as well as Lili's first birthday portrait this past June, previously said the pair are "absolute soulmates."

