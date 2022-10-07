Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Jack Johnson fans!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Wednesday for a concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl, not far from their home in Montecito, California. In a photo posted on Instagram by drummer Adam Topol, the couple smiled for a group shot with members of the band.

"Harry and Meghan in the house !" Topol captioned the snap.

Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, grooved to Johnson's performance from a private area of the outdoor venue, according to TMZ.

The outing comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, following Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The couple was in Europe for a series of charity events when Harry's grandmother died on Sept. 8.

The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring the Queen, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman shared never-before-seen photos of the couple on his social media pages. According to Harriman, the snaps were taken "moments before" Meghan and Harry took the stage at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England on Sept. 5.

In one shot, Meghan looks directly at the camera while linking her finger with Prince Harry's, who is giving the camera a slight smile.

Another portrait, shared in black and white, shows the couple from the side as they prepare to take the stage. They are holding hands, with their fingers intertwined.

Harriman, who shot Meghan and Prince Harry's pregnancy photos while they were expecting daughter Lilibet Diana as well as Lili's first birthday portrait this past June, previously said the pair are "absolute soulmates."