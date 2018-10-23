Meghan Markle (in a New Pink Dress!) and Prince Harry Step Out in Their Best Island Wear Yet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour has transformed into the ultimate royal babymoon!

The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child in the spring, stepped out on Wednesday in Fiji in perfectly coordinated styles.

Meghan glowed in a new pink printed ruffle dress by Figue, while Harry was relaxed in a blue printed shirt. The $1,495 dress features a wrap silhouette, long sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffle hem with pom pom and seashell details. She paired the look with her Castañer espadrilles and wore her hair in a relaxed updo with flowers in it (courtesy of her wedding hairdresser who joined her on tour!).

Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the University of the South Pacific campus in Suva, where they will observe a cultural performance on the effects of climate change, before meeting students studying subjects from agriculture to women’s development.

Harry is set to make a short speech in his capacity as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Meghan will say a few words in her first royal tour speech.

Meghan hasn’t been hiding her excitement as a royal mom-to-be! Earlier in the tour, she sweetly cradled her baby bump as she and Harry took a romantic stroll on Fraser Island in Australia.

Harry also has fatherhood on his mind, mentioning the “newest addition” to the royal family during his speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Speaking at a reception at the end of the couple’s first day in Sydney, Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”