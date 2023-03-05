Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Invitation to Coronation — But Don't Confirm If They'll Go

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "recently received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on March 5, 2023 09:06 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received their invitation to King Charles III's coronation — but whether they'll head to the U.K. for the May 6 crowning ceremony is still unclear.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Sunday Times in a statement this weekend, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Buckingham Palace had no comment.

Last month, a source close to Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, told PEOPLE that an invitation to the historic event had yet to be extended. However, a palace insider said that the couple would be invited to his father's coronation.

Relations between the Sussexes, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release in January. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Charles. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles, 74, was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
March 11, 2019: Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles chat during a Commonwealth Day appearance. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The news of Meghan and Harry receiving an invitation to the coronation comes just days after a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation confirmed to PEOPLE that they have been asked to leave their U.K. home.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," the spokesperson said.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry; Frogmore Cottage. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Shutterstock

Royal historian Robert Lacey pointed out that despite tensions, the family has been able to unite before.

"There have been some very grave disagreements between them," Lacey recently told PEOPLE. "But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about."

Added royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, "The monarchy is bigger than a family argument."

