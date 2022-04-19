The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last joined the royal family on Buckingham Palace's iconic balcony for Trooping the Colour in 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invited to Appear on Palace Balcony During Queen's Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June — but they will have no "formal role" in the festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear at family events during the weekend of Jubilee celebrations, including the traditional balcony appearance and a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, according to The Telegraph.

There has been no confirmation that Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, will return to the U.K. to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne. A spokesperson for the couple told The Telegraph that they could not discuss future travel plans.

The couple appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2018 and 2019, marking their last appearance before stepping back and recent Trooping the Colour events being scaled down due to COVID-19. Meghan and Harry also joined royals on the iconic balcony to watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in July 2018.

The report comes after the couple, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back at senior working members of the royal family, visited Prince Harry's grandmother at Windsor Castle last week as they made their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them," Prince Harry told the BBC on Monday. "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."

Prior to last week's visit, Meghan had not returned to Europe since March 2020, when she and Prince Harry carried out their final round of royal engagements.

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. on two occasions: for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and again to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside older brother Prince William in July 2021. (In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, Meghan gave birth to their daughter Lilibet Diana — named after the Queen's childhood nickname and Harry's mother — in June.)

Queen Elizabeth — as well as Prince Charles, Prince William and many other of his family members in the U.K. — have yet to meet Lili, as Meghan and Harry call their daughter. In February, Prince Harry's attorney told the High Court in London that Harry "does not feel safe" bringing his children (they are also parents to 2-year-old Archie) to the U.K. following the loss of his taxpayer-funded police protection.

Harry and Meghan lost their public-funded protection in the U.K. and have privately paid for their own security in the U.S. They were also later told that they could not pay for U.K. police protection out of their own pockets.

Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off the fifth Invictus Games, originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in The Hague on Friday with a welcome reception for athletes.

The couple watched the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday, with Prince Harry even taking part in an obstacle course. Both Meghan and Harry also took the passenger seats in kiddie cars for a ride around a track.